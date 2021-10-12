Motor vehicle collision results in impaired charges

(GORDON TOWNSHIP, ON) – On September 30, 2021 at approximately 2:58 p.m. members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 542, Gordon Township.

Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the driver of the motor vehicle. A roadside screening device was administered and the driver was subsequently arrested. The driver was transported to the Gore Bay Detachment.

As a result of the investigation, 34-year-old Matthew STIRMAN from Campbell Township was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on November 10, 2021.