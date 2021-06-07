DEACON DAN

DANIEL JOSEPH GERALD LAROUCHE

March 17, 1931 – May 30, 2021

In loving memory of Deacon Dan Daniel Joseph Gerald Larouche. Dan passed away peacefully into the arms of God with his family by his side at the Manitoulin Health Centre on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the age of 90. Beloved husband and soulmate of Mary Larouche (nee Black). Cherished father of Linda, Dan (Cindy), Bernie (Lloyd) and Colleen. Father figure to Veronica, Betty, Marlene and Rob. Proud and doting grandpa of Desi (Jen), Kelly (Jessica), Mardan, Michelle (Ron), Lauren (Alex), Morgan, Alicia (Chris) and Corey. Bubba to Braeden, Brodie, Marina, Maddalyn, Dale, Alex, Sebastian (Baz) and Nathan. Predeceased by parents Louis and Florence Larouche. Brother of Veronica (predeceased), Stan (Cécile), Bernice (predeceased), Geraldine (predeceased), twin Damien (predeceased) (Lillian), Joe (Bev) (predeceased), Vernon (Muriel) (both predeceased) and Sharlene. Dan will also be missed by the Black family as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Dan lived in Little Current in his youth and returned as a young man with his new bride where he raised his family. Dan had many self taught talents that included building his home, oil and sign painting, drawing and upholstery while working as the swing bridge operator. He enjoyed his community through church, school and Credit Union involvement. Installed as a Deacon in Little Current and he served local parishes and was well respected. He enjoyed curling, bowling, reading, learning and collecting tools. There was a private visitation at Island Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm with funeral service at 2 pm, cremation followed.