Deputy chief of Sheguiandah First Nation unexpectedly begins his spirit journey

SHEGUIANDAH—Orville “Ray” “Bugsy” Aguonie Biidaabino Nimki (Thunder Before the Dawn), the deputy chief of Sheguiandah who was due to step into the chief’s role on the band council after current chief Jason Aguonie became unable to fulfill his mandate, was discovered deceased at his home last January 12 at the age of 59—just a few days short of his 60th birthday on January 19.

Mr. Aguonie suffered an unheralded heart attack after wrestling with diabetes for several years.

A member of the Martin Clan, Mr. Aguonie twice served as chief of Sheguiandah First Nation and a number of stints on the band council as a councillor.

He is survived by his wife Alison Aguonie (nee Manitowabi) and siblings, Ron, Carol, Chris, Jake, Marlene and Garfield. Brother Lyman and sister Brenda Whiteduck preceded him in their spirit journeys.

Chair of the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund (RHTLF) Mike Restoule issued a statement of condolence to the deputy chief’s family, friends and community.

“As chair of the RHTLF, I have had the opportunity to share discussions with Orville in the ongoing priorities and planning for our people-Sheguiandah members,” he said. “Please join me and the members of the RHTLF management committee in remembering the commitment and work of Deputy Chief Aguonie through his life.”

“On behalf of the United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising (UCCMM) and Aundeck Omni Kaning I offer our condolences to his family and the Sheguiandah community,” said UCCMM Tribal Chair and Aundeck Omni Kaning Chief Patsy Corbiere, who Mr. Aguonie had come to see for advice just a few days before his passing. “It can be a thankless job, and I know there was a lot of stress on him.”

The passing of Deputy Chief Aguonie leaves Sheguiandah band council with only two remaining members. The community will now have to find their way forward through uncharted waters as they mourn the loss of a longtime leader.

Deputy Chief Aguonie rested at the Sheguiandah Band Office from Thursday, January 16 until his traditional funeral service on Sunday, January 19.