New pastor comes to St. Bernards and St. Gabriel 

LITTLE CURRENT—The Catholic parishes of St. Bernards in Little Current and St. Gabriel Lalemant in Birch Island have a new pastor as Fr. Gerry McDougall SJ has taken up the role in both communities. This is not Fr. Gerry’s first assignment on Manitoulin and the Island is familiar territory for the Jesuit cleric.

Fr. Gerry came to the priesthood later in life as he related to The Expositor.

“I received the call in my twenties and it took me a few years to answer,” he said. “I was sure that God was leading me somewhere, but I had no idea where. A good friend told me that I needed a spiritual director to help me to pray in a listening way, and to teach me how to discern God’s call. So, I called around and found a spiritual director who was a priest living in my home diocese. After about two years, investigating different options, and praying for guidance, I discovered my calling. So, I applied to enter the Society of Jesus (Jesuits). I entered on August 29, 1989. My past employment had been as a computer tech, a grocery store clerk, and a newspaper carrier.”

As to why he chose the Jesuit order, “The simple answer is that I felt then, and still feel today, after 35 years, that God calls me to be a Jesuit. As a member of the Society of Jesus, I belong to a Catholic religious order of men, who come from over one hundred countries and regions around the world. The founder of the Jesuits is St. Ignatius of Loyola. St. Ignatius and the first companions sought, in prayer, to find God’s will for them, so that they might give God the greatest glory that they possibly could. It is still our way of proceeding today. As Jesuits, we live in communities. My local community is known as Great Lakes North, and we are a part of the Jesuits of Canada.”

Fr. Gerry was ordained to priesthood on June 3, 2000. “My first mission (assignment) was to Thunder Bay; then to Winnipeg (where I pronounced my final vows on November 29, 2009); then to Manitoulin region from 2015 until 2020; then to Thunder Bay again; now back to Manitoulin region, once again. While in Thunder Bay I worked in up to five parishes at the same time as pastor. I was, at one time or another, the pastor of every parish on Manitoulin Island, except St. Bernard’s. I also served in Sagamok and Serpent River First Nations. In Winnipeg, I was pastor of St. Ignatius parish. With the exception of the years in Winnipeg, I have been mainly working with Indigenous Catholic parishes, on First Nations, and in urban settings. My last home was on Fort William First Nation, but I have lived in Wiikwemkoong, and in M’Chigeeng.”

As to his thoughts on returning to service on the Island, “I am hopeful. I guess I am coming up to 25 years as a priest and a pastor. I have learned that every day is a new adventure, and that I should strive to be humble. I still have a lot to learn. God is the best teacher of all. I pray to be able to accept the love and grace that God has in store for me, and the strength to follow God’s call for me today, in Little Current and Birch Island.”

Fr. Gerry delivered his first mass on Sunday, January 11 in the company of Fr. John McCarthy, who had been filling in temporarily in recent months following the passing of Fr. George Gardner.

Mass at St. Bernard’s in Little Current takes place each Sunday at 10 am. Mass at St. Gabriel Lalemant in Birch Island takes place at 12 pm.