One hundred Gore Bay residents attend downtown revitalization info meeting

GORE BAY—The downtown Gore Bay revitalization project will begin next month and will mark a new chapter in the town’s history.

“This is an exciting project for the town and will transform the community,” stated Gore Bay town manager/clerk Harry Schlange at a public meeting attended by about 100 local residents last week.

“This will be the next chapter in the town’s downtown area being revitalized,” said Mark Langille, project manager and senior director, Northern Ontario, for exp. Services Inc.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet with engineer/design representatives of exp Services Inc. and the contractors, MCA Contracting, along with town staff and council to see the final design overview, hear about the construction plan and ask questions.

And while there have been concerns raised at this and previous meetings, notably from local businesses as to how the construction could disrupt their businesses, all those involved in the project indicated that measures will be taken to, as much as possible, minimize disruption of traffic in the downtown area from Dawson to Main Street and allow for customers to still access businesses on the main street of town.

“We will be in constant contact with businesses and be providing weekly updates on the town Facebook page, all making sure that all the businesses know what the next steps in the construction is going to entail and to provide ways to minimize any disruptions,” stated Mr. Langille.

“Communication is key in the process,” said Mr. Langille. “Between the town and the contractors and the engineers with residents, businesses we will try to minimize disruptions taking place.”

“There will be some disruptions, but we will all do our best to mitigate them,” said Mr. Schlange.

Mr. Schlange noted that in May 2024 public meetings were held to outline the concepts of what the project could look like. He had said previously that enhancing the downtown and making the connection between the downtown and the waterfront is a formula for success and will differentiate the town from other communities on Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

What is included in the project are for trees with tree cells, new street lighting and light standards and banners, low profile curbs to make them more accessible, new sidewalks, lock stone in boulevards, new asphalt on the street, and replacing water sewer connections.

Mr. Schlange said “This project has been going through the process over the past two years. We want to thank LAMBAC, Annette Clarke and Carolyn Campbell, who did all the grant work applications.” He pointed out funding was approved from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and other sources. The town then tendered out the construction project with MCA Contracting Ltd. selected as the contractor for $2,390,919.41.

At the meeting those present included Mr. Langille, exp. Services Inc. inspector/contract administrator Alexander Dawson, with MCA representatives including project manager Jolene Douglas, Jesse Brear, Carl Alves, owner of MCA, along with Mr. Schlange, Will Schickluna assistant to the (Gore Bay) town manager.

Mr. Dawson outlined that while construction takes place on one side of Meredith Street, pedestrian areas will be in place on the other side of street, while at the intersection to Eleanor Street there will be curb bumpouts to help slow down traffic at that busy corner. “The boulevards should be familiar as they will be the same as those installed on Dawson Street (last year),” said Mr. Dawson.

“With the construction all water service systems in that portion of Meredith Street will be replaced,” said Mr. Langille.

Greenery in the form of autumn blaze maple trees (which grow 3-5 metres per year) will be planted on the street, while on the boulevards on Meredith Street Nordic stone will be the primary stone used with midnight charcoal bordering either side of the boulevard.

“We want to make sure there is as much access as possible to all businesses on Meredith Street during construction,” said Ms. Douglas. “There will be two metre sidewalks in place in the construction zone. When work takes place on water services there will be slight interruptions.”

It was explained that under the construction sequencing, the removal of 0.8 metres of asphalt beside each curb will take between two and four days to complete. The water service installation, concrete sidewalk removals and placement of concrete on each side of Meredith Street will take between five and seven weeks. One lane of traffic will be open allowing for one way traffic. As much as possible, pedestrian walkways will be open on both sides of the street, although some delays will arise on the construction side during the installation of water services, concrete removals and concrete placement. During this time there will be no parking on Meredith Street. It was further noted that whenever possible, MCA will be providing a designated pedestrian pathway across Meredith to eliminate the need for people to travel all the way to an intersection to cross.

As for full road closures, that will occur when the pulverizing of asphalt is taking place (which will take one day), three days for fine grading the road prior to asphalt paving, two days for placing of asphalt and one day for line painting. However, pedestrian walkways will remain open on both sides of Meredith Street.

“We are replacing the water connections, but water will be maintained to the businesses and residents affected during construction by a temporary water line,” said Mr. Dawson, who will be on hand every day during the construction. “We plan to work with the businesses and will be visiting them frequently during the construction.”

It was pointed out by Mr. Langille that the contractor MCA is very experienced in this type of work project, having done a similar project in North Bay recently.

Mr. Schlange said the construction project is slated to begin in May, pending weather, and should be complete by October 31 although, “we will try to improve on that completion date.”

Local resident Rob White raised a concern about vehicle parking during the construction period and in the future. Michael Lalonde, town treasurer, said parking enhancements will see the addition of more than 12 additional spaces in the core commercial area. It will include improving marking of the Meredith Street parking lot, between 10-12 additional parking spaces identified in the parking lot south of the town municipal office as well as other places which will all be identified before construction starts, and proper marking on the south side of Eleanor Street (Meredith Street to Water Street).

One resident noted that when looking at parking, for their business and others, delivery trucks will be present and there is still the need for apartment tenants in the area as well.

“When (Meredith Street) is closed to one lane of traffic, will there be someone directing traffic?” asked business owner Deanna Hardy.

It was explained that signs will be posted to alert drivers of this.

For the past few summers, a vendors’ market has been held one day per week, on Meredith Street.

“We are working with the market group about having the market back on the waterfront for the summer,” said Mr. Schlange. “Stay tuned to find out about the location.”

It was noted the market could be held at the new pavilion area on the waterfront until the construction on Meredith Street is complete. And there is a kitchen in that facility that could be used for the café held as part of the market.

Business owner Janis Hutchinson asked if there was going to be a financial impact statement for businesses carried out.

MCA advised that when the project took place in North Bay, a financial impact statement on local businesses did not take place, as there were very few interruptions in the flow of pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

As for a budget for advertising to help local businesses alert customers as to updates during the construction, Mr. Schlange said, “yes, we will work with businesses on signage and advertising. We are going to try to undertake creative ways to help the businesses out during this.”

“As we have said there will be some disruptions, but we are going to do our best to mitigate this,” stated Mr. Schlange. “By the fall when the project is complete it will be spectacular and we hope everyone will be proud of what we have accomplished.”