DEWAYNE GERALD CORBIERE

“Smurf”

Emaaptood Mkwa

Sunrise: November 5, 1982 – Sunset: March 20, 2022

Dewayne went on his spirit journey in his 40th year. He will be welcomed into paradise by his father Gerald (baa). “Smurf” will be forever missed by his mother Lucy and step-father Charles; his daughters Dezerae, Summer and Braylah; brothers Perry, Shane (Lauren); sister Courteney; step-siblings Alex, Michael, Christian and Charles; nieces and nephews, Brooklyn , Ayriana, Jamie and Blake; grandmother Cecile; step-grandparents Lanny and Sherry; and grandparents Lenard (baa) and Irene (baa); godmother and Auntie Stephanie and godfather Dale; auntie’s Alfreda (Guy), Ruth (John), Delphanie, Tammy and Marie; aunts and uncles Ron (Melvina-baa), Glen (Kim-baa), Sandra (Grant), Darlene (Wally), Aggie (Steve-baa), Henry, Gladys (Harvey), Wally (Menesa), Fran (baa), George (baa)(Liz), Eric (baa) and Barry (baa). Sadly missed by many cousins, great-aunts, uncles, many other family members and friends. Dewayne carried within himself a huge heart that he used with generosity and willingness to offer you the shirt off his back. Dewayne would always share his laughter and craziness with everyone around him. His wondrous smile would brighten any room. While residing in Toronto, Dewayne loved to volunteer at the homeless shelters. Dewayne was always helping people he loved, and would extend a hand to help those he didn’t know. Dewayne loved his family, took great pride in taking care of everyone, especially his daughters. Baamaapii gigaawaabaawim miinwaa Dewayne. Gzaagin Gwis, Oosan, and Niikaanis family and friends gathered Friday, March 25, 2022 from 10:30 am at the Rectory next to Immaculate Conception Church, M’Chigeeng. Traditional service was Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 12 pm. Cremation followed.