MERVIN RAYMOND YASCHUK

In loving memory of Mervin Raymond Yaschuk, 82 years, who passed away peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya Site. Beloved husband of Edna Yaschuk (nee Bryksa). Loving father of Robyn Yaschuk (Tom Cranston). Cherished grandfather of Chandler (Elizabeth Wood) and Bailey. Dear son of Harry and Mary (nee Derkach) Yaschuk (both predeceased). Dear brother of Eva Charanduk (Harry) (both predeceased) and Ernie Yaschuk (predeceased) (Pauline). Sadly missed by brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. Mervin was born in Regina, Saskatchewan and moved to Toronto with his family in 1956. He met Edna in middle school in Saskatchewan and she moved to Ontario with her family as well. They started dating and got married in 1962 and then moved to Manitoulin Island together in 1970; where Mervin was a farmer for 14 years, which he enjoyed very much. He loved to dance, play cards, fish and hunt. Mervin especially loved watching the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Blue Jays. He never missed a game unless something important was going on. He will be dearly missed. As per his wishes, there will be no funeral visitation or service. Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium. In lieu of flowers, donations to Manitoulin Pet Rescue would be appreciated. For donations or messages of condolence,

LougheedFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to Sudbury Park Lawn Cremation Services.