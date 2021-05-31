MURRAY JOHN STUART BILLINGHURST

December 13, 1938 – May 22, 2021

In loving memory of Murray John Stuart Billinghurst who passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at his home in Kagawong in the presence of his loving daughter and son-in-law after a brief skirmish with cancer. Murray is survived by his daughter Tracy (Andrew), granddaughter Ashley and great-granddaughter Savannah. He was preceded in death by his wife Irene, his brother Garth (Judi) and sister Shirley (Don). Born in Toronto to the late Harry and Blanche Billinghurst. Murray attended Ryerson Polytechnical Institute after which he did a brief stint in the Royal Canadian Navy serving on HMCS York, Patriot and Wallenburgh. He was transferred to the Navy reserves so he could complete his apprenticeship under Toronto Printing Pressmen and Assistants Union Number Ten. Murray became a Journeyman, Offset Press in 1970 and was a certified member of The International Association of Printing House Craftsman Inc. After 25 years as a pressman, Murray spent another 26 years as a tech rep and national technical manager for Fuji Graphic Systems Canada (formerly McCutcheon Graphics), where he was revered by collegues and department heads alike, travelling back and forth to Germany, London and Japan whenever his troubleshooting expertise was called for. Murray grew up with a love for the great outdoors and all critters, great and small. He had a particular fondness for dogs. Throughout his life, he was rarely without a dog at his heels or splayed out beside him on the couch (room was also made on the bed for his furry buddy much to his wife’s chagrin). There was nothing Murray loved more then roughing it in remote Northern Ontario locations hunting and fishing with his father, brother and close buddies, eventually building a magnificent cottage in Parry Sound for his family to enjoy. True to his love of nature, Murray was recognized for his 20 years of outstanding membership and service to the cause of conservation and support of the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters. He and his wife also held a certificate of one acre of land dedicated to Nature Conservatory of Canada for Protection of Imperiled Species. He was a man of vision, creativity and had a passion for renovations or building from scratch. In his spare time, he could be found hunkered over one of his intricately detailed model ships attaching small sails to masts and tiny cannons to decks or reading one of his crime novels. After his wife died in 2019, Murray moved to Manitoulin Island to be closer to his daughter. He loved being on the island, enjoying a cup of joe and sharing stories and telling jokes with the Bridal Veil “coffee club,” renovating his new digs with the son he always wanted, Andrew Preyde, and hanging out in the backyard with his dog at his feet. His last words were of peace and contentment with no regrets and, of course, he managed to crack a joke. Murray will be remembered for his joie de vivre, his deep devotion to family and friends, a strong work ethic, his depth of character, and most of all, his humour. Special thanks to Murray’s attending doctor and his wonderful Bayshore nurses who went above and beyond to ensure his final journey was painless. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.