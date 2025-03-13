STELLA CAMPBELL 

STELLA FLORA MERETTE

CAMPBELL

(nee McKinley)

November 12, 1931 – February 27, 2025

In loving memory of Stella Flora Merette Campbell of Evansville, who passed away peacefully at the Wiikwemkoong Nursing Home on Thursday, February 27, 2025, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of nearly 50 years to Morley (predeceased). Stella will be deeply missed by her daughters Denise and Judy (predeceased by Carmen Gigliotti); her grandchildren David Gigliotti (Sheila Tastula), Lisa Collings (Josh Collings), Paul Gigliotti; and her great-grandson Parker Collings. She will also be remembered fondly by her brother-in-law Rodney Campbell, brother Cliff, as well as many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. Stella was predeceased by her parents Boyd and Bella (Witty) McKinley, her brother Samuel and sisters and brothers-in-law Betty and Gerald Runnalls and Mary and Rollie McDonald. A devoted homemaker, Stella found great joy in cooking and baking for her loved ones, particularly when she could host gatherings and create memorable meals for family and friends. She cherished these moments, especially the joy of having her loved ones around her, often feeding them until they could eat no more. Stella had a profound love for the outdoors, eagerly anticipating both hunting season and the time for making maple syrup. These activities allowed her to connect with nature, which brought her peace and joy. She also loved rooting for her favourite teams, the Toronto Blue Jays and Team Northern Ontario. A visitation, funeral and burial service will be held in late spring or early summer of 2025. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to the Elizabeth Bay United Church, Mindemoya Hospital or a charity of your choice. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff at the Wiikwemkoong Nursing Home for the exceptional care Stella received over the past year.Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.

Memory of Me

I’d like the memory of me

to be a happy one.

I’d like to leave an afterglow

of smiles

When life is done.

I’d like to leave an echo whispering

softly down the ways.

Of happy times and laughing times

and bright sunny days.

I’d like the tears of those who grieve,

To dry before the sun

of happy memories that I leave

When life is done.

Helen Lowrie Marshall