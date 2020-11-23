OWEN JACOB MACKELVIE

June 30, 2015 – November 14, 2020

With deep sorrow and so much love we mourn Owen, who left us suddenly on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Owen’s lively, affectionate presence is deeply missed by his Mommy and Daddy, Tammy and Jeff MacKelvie, and his big brothers Devon and Shawn. It was a privilege to spoil Owen and he was such a joy to his Grandma Brenda MacKelvie, Grampie Larry MacKelvie and Grandma Karen (Walker) and to Poppy and Grammy Larry and Fay Noland. Owen’s aunties, uncles and cousins are missing his laughter in the joyful racket that is made when families are together: Jason and Jackie MacKelvie (Carter, Serena); Amy and Charlie Godwin (Noah, Claire); Julie and Ray Byers (Caleb, Carter); Cynda and Ken Hogg (Cody, Jenna) and Dennis and Michelle Noland. Owen will also be missed by his Central Manitoulin Public School family and the friends he made everywhere he went. Owen loved to help. He was a great helper to his family when doing the farm chores, taking care of the garden and getting a meal ready to eat, as well as to his teachers and friends at school. The best part about having Owen’s help was making the job last long enough for him to tell all of the stories and ideas that he had to share. Owen was also good at being a little brother, cousin and friend. He was a Nerf sniper, tree house builder, carpet farmer, Lego engineer, water gun warrior and partner in trouble. His appetite for fun was contagious, which is exactly the right thing in a little boy. Owen enjoyed all of the animals. He was fascinated by the creatures at the zoo and aquarium. He did his part in raising Dolly the sheep. He made sure Smokey, Rascal, Monkeyface and all of the cats were properly loved. Owen also got great pleasure from smashing the biggest pumpkins to feed to the pigs. There was a casual come and go for local family and friends on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 5759 Hwy 542, Mindemoya from 3-5 pm. For friends and family that are unable to attend, a video will be posted at the link below for you to share in the Celebration of Owen’s Life, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuF2E2-VtUcUwz490EeXVSg. Please respect COVID-19 regulations and physical distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in Owen’s memory can be made to Central Manitoulin Public School garden and orchard “project” P.O. Box 188, 56 Young Street, Mindemoya, Ontario P0P 1S0. Please put in memory of Owen in the memo line so the donation will be directed to the gardening program. Providence Bay Agricultural Society/Providence Bay Fair, 9236 Highway 542, Spring Bay Ontario P0P 2B0. Carleton Place Public Library for children’s program, 101 Beckwith St., Carleton Place, ON K7C 2T3 or online at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/carleton-place-public-library/ or Heidi Sinnett at hsinnett@carletonplace.ca 613-257-2702. Floral tributes can be ordered from the Flower Hutch in Gore Bay 705-282-2020.