ELSIE MAE PRICE

February 17, 1927 – September 20, 2020

In loving memory of our mother Elsie Price who was called home to be with her Lord on September 20, 2020 at the age of 93. The years hold precious memories of a unique and exceptional woman. She had the heart of a servant which she dedicated not only to her family but also to her church. God gave her the voice of an angel which was shared often and will be greatly missed. Elsie is survived by her children Darlene (Ron) of Brantford, David (Sherri) of Holly, Michigan and Kevin (Karen) of Stoney Creek. Proud grandmother of Dean, Tegan, Jennifer, Heather, Benjamin, Joshua, Rebecca, Timothy and Annievea and great-grandchildren Robert, Raevin and Luna. Our hearts are heavy in the loss of our Mother but we have comfort knowing that she is now in Heaven with Dad. Elsie and Jack were previous residents of Monument Rd, Spring Bay.