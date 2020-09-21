EUGENE RECOLLET

In Loving Memory of Eugene Recollet, 64 years, who passed away at Health Sciences North on Monday, September 21, 2020 with his loving family at his side. Beloved husband of Sally Recollet (nee Atchitawens-Roy). Cherished father of Jean Jasmine Recollet, Lena Recollet, Keith Recollet (Kristin) and Vanessa Recollet (Herby). Treasured grandfather of Ricky Recollet, Arianna Johnston-Recollet and Amaya Recollet. Dear son of Angus Recollet (predeceased) and Christina Recollet (nee Bondy). Loving brother of Elaine Bondy, Robert Recollet (predeceased), Bruno Recollet, Adolphus Recollet, Donald Recollet, Rose Recollet (Frank), May Goulais (Pete) and Debbie Recollet. He will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and special canine companion Copper. Eugene loved to do carpentry and gardening. He was a great cook and could always be found in the kitchen singing. He was a Pow-Wow vender and known for his famous fried bread and even taught high-school students how to make fried bread. An avid reader and a self- educator, he could talk about many subjects with various people. He really enjoyed looking at the stars and enjoyed science fiction. He will always be remembered for his love of his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved to bring joy to people’s lives and always lent a helping hand. Resting at St. Anthony Daniel Church Wiikwemikoong, Ontario September 22, 2020 after 3 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony Daniel Church, outside, September 23, 2020 at 11 am. Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated in his memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home.