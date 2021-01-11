ENIE (LAURENE) PELOQUIN

(nee MAJURY)

February 11, 1931 – January 3, 2021

Enie (Laurene) Peloquin (nee Majury) passed away peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, Little Current, Ontario on January 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jack (John) Peloquin, predeceased. Loving mother of Laurie Peloquin (Steve Lambert) of Elora, Joanne Thurston (Rick) of Little Current and Valerie Alward (Phil) of Innisfil Beach. Cherished grandmother of Jake, Julie, Benjamin and Michael. Dear sister of Elaine Martin (Gene) of Sarnia and predeceased by siblings Bob, Fern, Ross, Lorne and Karen. Enie grew up in Paisley, Ontario. She moved to Sudbury where she married Jack Peloquin and where they brought up their daughters. Enie and her husband always loved the forests, lakes and wildlife of Northern Ontario, so upon retirement they moved off the grid. They relocated to a cabin on Washagami Lake, where they spent 20 glorious years. When the time came to move back to the city, they chose Little Current on Manitoulin Island to make their home. Enie has lived there since 2008. Enie will be remembered for her calm, logical approach to life, her love of her family, and her always positive outlook. With only one word, most people would describe her as “sweet.” She will be sorely missed by her family. At Enie’s request, there will be no visitation or services. Donations can be made to the Manitoulin Health Centre-Ladies Auxillary. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home.