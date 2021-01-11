JUDITH “JUDY” BURNS

(GILCHRIST)

October 22, 1952 – January 2, 2021

In loving memory of Judith “Judy” Burns who passed away peacefully in the early morning of Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Sudbury, at the age of 68 years. Youngest daughter of the late John and Nelda Gilchrist (Johnston). Loving wife of Kirk Burns. Dear mother of Cindy Harley (Darrin) and of Melanie Johnson. Judy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her granddaughter Megan French. Also survived by her sisters Myrtle Dawson (late James), Donna Bailey and Shirley Bock (John). Predeceased by her siblings Viola Pearson (late Stan), Ernie Gilchrist (June) and Ronald Gilchrist (late Mary Ann). Her fur baby Chewy will also miss Judy’s loving and playful presence. Judy retired from Canada Revenue Agency after many years of dedicated service. Among her many talents, she will be remembered for cooking, especially meat balls and potato salad, singing and dancing any where and at any time she pleased, and most notably enjoying a Coors Light and a smoke with her high heels on while basking in the sun. Her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends will always cherish her memory. A heartfelt thanks goes out to all the professional staff at Finlandia, the Northern Cancer Centre and Health Sciences North, 4th floor North for the dedicated care and attention provided to Judy and to her family. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations to Pet Save in memory of Judy would be greatly appreciated. Cremation services provided by Simple Wishes of the North, Sudbury.