GREGORY FREDRICK TAYLOR

August 6, 1964 – January 5, 2021

It is with deep sadness the family announces Greg’s unexpected passing after a courageous fight with cancer at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the age of 56. Predeceased by parents George and Helen Taylor and siblings Pam and Steven Taylor. Survived by loving sister Chrisitne (Paul) Tetro. Beloved uncle to Amanda (Ryan) and Melanie (Eric), and great-uncle to Noah and Ethan. Dear nephew of Thelma Taylor. Will be deeply missed by his dog Star and many cousins and friends. Greg had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends from Manitowaning on the island he loved so dearly. In staying with Greg’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please leave your condolences, thoughts and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.