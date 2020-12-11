Enshrining UNDRIP as law is a step in the right direction, Chief Hare

M’CHIGEENG – While it is a positive step for the Liberal government which is set to introduce long-awaited legislation to enshrine the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) in Canadian Law, it should be reviewed more often.

That is the opinion of Glen Hare, grand council chief of the Anishinabek Nation. “One of the things that really needs to be included in this declaration is not wait 25 years to review it; it should be reviewed every 10 or even every five years.”

As was supported by the Canadian Press on December 3, 2020, the federal Liberal government is set to introduce long-awaited legislation to enshrine UNDRIP in Canadian law.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised during the 2019 election campaign to introduce such a bill, developed with Indigenous people by the end of this year. The UN declaration, which Canada endorsed in 2010, affirms the rights of Indigenous Peoples to self-determination and to their language, culture and traditional lands.

It also spells out the need for free, prior and informed consent from Indigenous Peoples on anything that infringes on their lands or rights.

“This (UN Declaration) should have been done a long time ago,” said Grand Council Chief Hare.