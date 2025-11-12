Father/daughter duo is honoured by Northern Ontario Country Music Association

SAULT STE. MARIE—The father/daughter duo of Ben and Katelyn Lentir were both honoured by the Northern Ontario Country Music Association (NOCMA) this past weekend in Sault Ste. Marie.

“It is incredible. All weekend you are in a wow state. All these years of playing music and entertainment for such wonderful people. It is awesome and humbling. It is quite an honour and humbling to be recognized like this,” stated Ben Lentir on Sunday evening

Ben Lentir was inducted into the NOCMA Hall of Fame, while daughter Katelyn Lentir was recognized with the 2025 Country Under 30 Award this past weekend. Mr. Lentir joined NOCMA in 2010 and was himself inducted into the NOCMA Great Northern Opry in 2012.

A musical bus! While several Manitoulin musicians played the music, Manitoulin residents who packed a bus that travelled to the Northern Ontario Country Music Association awards in Sault Ste. Marie this past weekend sang along to the songs.

Mr. Lentir was joined in the NOCMA Hall of Fame induction this year by Kevin Russel out of the Sudbury District.

Mr. Lentir has been an important fixture on the Island country music scene for many years, not only entertaining at hundreds of dances and other events, but also by service as the Manitoulin representative and taking on the organization of Bluegrass in the Country when the late Brother John Featherstone retired to move out west.

His daughter Katelyn, 20, has been playing music for over 10 years ever since she was 10 years old, a characteristic she shares with her father, who also began his musical journey at a young age. Ms. Lentir began playing the bass guitar, moving on to piano, guitar and mandolin.

My Lentir and his wife Crystal, “presented the 2025 Country Under 30 Award to Katelyn,” he said. And as part of her being recognized for her award, Katelyn entertained the large audience performing and dedicating the song, ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’ (written by The Shires) to her father.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the place,” stated Mr. Lentir. “When we had arrived for the awards presentation our whole bus crew that had travelled from Manitoulin for the weekend were wondering why there were tissues at our table. When Katelyn started singing, everyone was asking for a tissue.”

Mr. Lentir had been presented with his honour by Jack Bringleson, on the executive of NOCMA (the latter which selects from nominees who will receive the NOCMA awards in a year). He also received congratulation plaques from the city of Sault Ste. Marie and the Canadian Country Music Association and a beautiful portrait of himself from NOCMA.

For the song he performed, Mr. Lentir performed ‘Made of Gold’ by Derek Ryan, a song he dedicated to his wife Crystal.

“Katelyn really enjoyed the whole weekend, and in her speech she was very appreciative, thanking everyone who has had a part in all of this,” said Mr. Lentir. “She hasn’t had many years of playing music under her belt, but she is an excellent musician and the song she performed was flawless.”

“We can’t thank the NOCMA enough for everything,” said Mr. Lentir. “Especially Jennifer Patterson, president of NOCMA who has kept her mom’s and dad’s organization going strong. She is doing a fantastic job. All the inductees can’t thank her and the NOCMA enough.”

About 54 Island and area residents were on the bus ride to and from the weekend celebration. With other people that drove themselves to the Sault for the weekend, about 60-65 Island residents attended the weekend.

“Everyone had a wonderful time this weekend,” said Mr. Lentir. “I call that bus crew my senior kids, they had so much fun all weekend. From the time we all got on the bus on Manitoulin there was music playing all the way to the Sault on Friday and again on Sunday on returning to the Island. The musicians included Robbie Shawana, George Williamson, Maurice Labelle, Carol Gilmore, Roy Robertson on the accordion, and Bruce Gibson on the harmonica. You don’t really experience the whole NOCMA awards weekend until you take the bus to and from the Sault. The music and stories that are shared is wonderful.”

“We had a great bus driver, with A.J. Bus Lines providing the transportation in a brand new coach,” said Mr. Lentir.

For the first time since 2019, “The Gospel show took place on Sunday morning,” said Mr. Lentir. He was the lead singer and played guitar. “Everything went great.”

“It was a great weekend,” stated Mr. Lentir. “Everyone is already looking forward to next year’s awards weekend.”

The 2025 Great Northern Opry inductees include Arlene Neveu (Sudbury), Bill Vrebosch (Nipissing/Parry Sound), Shawn Kettner (Nipissing/Parry Sound), August Rouse (Algoma West), Pauline Parent and Rosanne Smith the Harmony Singers (Algoma West), Marc St. Jean (Cochrane/Temiskaming), Tony Last (Cochrane/Temiskaming), Malcom Moffatt (Algoma East) and Marcel Jacques (Algoma East).

The awards were held at the Quattro Hotel in Sault Ste. Marie November 7-9.