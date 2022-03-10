OPP investigating several Mindemoya area occurrences

(CENTRAL MANITOULIN TOWNSHIP) – The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking assistance from the public to identify the individual(s) responsible for several break and enters on Lake Mindemoya.

Investigation determined that unknown individual(s) broke into ice shacks resulting in significant damage and various items stolen.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

(MINDEMOYA, ON) – On Monday March 7, 2022 the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of damaged mailboxes and missing items that occurred at the Canada Post office in the Town of Mindemoya.

Unknown person(s) forcefully opened numerous mailboxes, causing extensive damage, then stole mail and other packages from inside.

