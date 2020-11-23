FLORENCE MARGARET CALLAGHAN

(nee Nevills)

February 7, 1933 – November 04, 2020

Florence Margaret Callaghan (nee Nevills) passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Longfields Manor, Ottawa. Daughter of the late Earle and Agnes Nevills (Mindemoya). Florence was predeceased by her husband Keith (from Little Current). Loving mother of Blake (Joan), Gary (Lynn), Sandra O’Brien, Sherry Lynn (Duane White) and Pat (Dawn). Proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Florence’s family wishes to thank the staff at Longfields Manor for their kindness and support shown to our mother during her residence. A private graveside service was held at Pinecrest Cemetery, Ottawa, on November 9, 2020. Online Tributes / Condolences may be made at ColeFuneralServices.com.