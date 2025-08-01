FRANCIS MARY FRASER

July 31, 1926 – May 5, 2025

Francis Mary Fraser passed away peacefully at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home on Monday, May 5, 2025 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Jack Fraser (predeceased). Loving mother of Yvonne (Orville/Raymond predeceased) Sagle (partner Ross Morden), Ronald Fraser (predeceased), John Fraser (predeceased), Don Fraser, Robert Fraser (predeceased), Tom Fraser and Rick Fraser (predeceased). Cherished grandmother of Sherry (Elwood), Shirley (Sal), Sherry-Lynn (Kenni), Ricky-Lee (John), Victoria (Tyler) and Francis Fraser. She will be fondly remembered by more than 18 great-grandchildren. She was an aunt, cousin and friend to so many. Francis was born in Kent, England to the late Joseph and Florence Paul. She worked hard her whole life. She was an army nurse, mechanic, she helped run a garage and a restaurant, but more importantly, she was a hard-working homemaker and a mother of six wonderful children. Francis and her husband, Jack, moved many times over the years, living in places like Elora, Spanish, Parry Sound and Rosseau, just to name a few. She liked her flowers, swimming, ice cream, cats and, of course, dancing to Big Band Swing music. She loved her family and her friends and was always willing to help out anyone she could. Family and friends gathered for a graveside Celebration of Life in the Dunchurch-Fairholme Cemetery in Dunchurch on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 1 pm. There was a tea and coffee social in the Waubeek Community Centre. Donations may be made in Francis’ memory to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Island Funeral Home