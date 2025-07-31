JUDITH MARRON WOOD

December 7, 1946 – July 23, 2025

Judith Wood, of Green Bay, passed peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre on July 23, 2025 at the age of 78, with her family by her side. She was born in Carnarvon Township to Elgin and Alice (McKechnie) McAllister (predeceased). Upon her marriage to Ron, 60 years ago, she moved to Green Bay where she and Ron made a home together on Manitou View Farms. Judy loved life on the farm with summers spent close by at camp. She was always up for whatever the seasons brought; the enormous task of maple syrup, planting the garden and processing everything she grew, knitting for family and friends, and making quilts with whoever had a chance to stop by to put down a stitch. Left to mourn are Judy’s husband, Ron and their children Bonnie (Jim) Hurley of Sault Ste. Marie, Linda (Mark) Schraeder of Little Current, Ken (Ginger) Wood of Ice Lake and Brian (Amelia) Wood of Manitowaning. She was so very proud of her grandchildren, Kayla Case (Casey Soriano) and Davis (Cynthia) Case; Camryn and Kyle; Leta, Neil and Catherine; and great-grandchildren, Ayla and Lily Case. Judy loved spending time with all her siblings and in-laws; Ruth (Hollis Tarr), Barbara (Perry Chatwell), Valerie (predeceased) (Merdick McFarlane), Karen (predeceased) (Stuart Wyman) and Keith (Brenda) McAllister; Jack (Betty) Wood, Marion (Gary Morrison) (predeceased), Laurence (predeceased) (Kathy) Wood, Myrna (Terry Aelick, predeceased), Ivan (Donna) Wood and Bruce Wood (Pamela Roy). She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends called at the Little Current United Church in Little Current on Sunday, July 27, 2025 from 3 to 5 pm and from 7 to 9 pm. Funeral followed on Monday, July 28, 2025 at 10 am with Rev. Melody Duncanson-Hales officiating. Interment at the Green Bay Cemetery. A lunch was held at the Howland Seniors’ Club (Sheguiandah Hall). In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Friends of the Former Green Bay United Church or the Manitoulin Health Centre.