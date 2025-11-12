Get your orange on! Island’s gun hunt starts on Monday

MANITOULIN—With a good string of winters the last few years on the Manitoulin Island area in terms of temperatures and snowfall, the trend has continued upwards for the deer population on the Island, which should be good news for the thousands of hunters who are expected to converge on the Island for next week’s annual deer gun hunt. It is due to all these factors that antlerless validation tags have increased in one wildlife management unit (WMU) on Manitoulin.

“I was just looking at the tag numbers, and in 2024 they were at 400 for WMU 43A and 5,500 antlerless tags for WMU 43 in 2024. While the antlerless validation tag numbers will remain the same, 400 in 43A, for WMU 43B, the tags have been increased to 6,100,” explained Denis Gendron, management biologist with the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) Sudbury District.

Mr. Gendron pointed out through the annual deer management meeting (held earlier this spring) it was reported the number of deer varies, depending on the location. “It also depends on the winter conditions, and we have been fortunate to have a string of good winters the past few years.”

In terms of hunter safety, MNR is advising hunters again this year that they have to handle firearms with care and attention at all times. Hunters should never shoot unless they are absolutely sure of their target and what lies beyond it. It is illegal to shoot from, down or across a public road while hunting, no exceptions.

“Hunters need to ensure that firearms are unloaded prior to placing them in a vehicle, like an all-terrain vehicle, side by side or truck,” said Iain McGale, S/Sergeant with the MNR Sudbury Enforcement Unit.

All hunters must wear solid hunter orange clothing (a minimum of 400 square inches or 2,580 square centimetres above the waste) and a hunter orange head cover during gun seasons for deer, moose and elk. This also applies to bear hunters who are not hunting from a tree stand.

For regulations hunters need to follow as well as some do’s and don’ts the MNR indicated it is up to hunters to know the rules and regulations. S/Sergeant McGale suggested that hunters check out the 2025-2026 Hunting Regulations Summary available electronically for downloading at ontario.ca/hunting before heading out. Paper copies are available at Service Ontario offices.

Make sure you have your outdoors card, licence summary, any required tags or validation certifications for the species you are hunting and proof of firearms accreditation if you are hunting with a firearm.

Contact your local MNR enforcement office if you have any questions pertaining to the regulations. Hunting rules vary across Canada and within the province of Ontario.

S/Sergeant McGale suggested that hunters let someone know where you will be hunting and when you plan on returning. Be prepared for all weather conditions while in the field, plan for and have all navigation aids with you while in the field to avoid getting lost.

In WMU 43A, 43B and 44 landowners written permission is required.

Carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle is a violation. Generally, in Ontario you must transport your gun unloaded while it is in a vehicle, motorboat or aircraft. Vehicles include all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles.

You must unload and encase firearms in your possession during the period from half an hour after sunset to half an hour before sunrise.

Night hunting is illegal. In Ontario, you can generally only hunt for half an hour before sunrise to half an hour after sunset. It is a good idea to check when sunrise and sunset will be prior to heading out so you can plan accordingly.

Hunters must wear hunter orange when required. Other preventable violations include illegal harvesting of an animal. Always ensure you are following the proper season for hunting based on the Ontario Hunting Regulations and ensure you are hunting only permitted species along with any age, sex or type restriction on the species being hunted.

Always remember when you are hunting you cannot carry another person’s tag.

The MNR explained that you must also have on your person any applicable validation certificate and tags. If hunting with a gun, you must also carry proof of having the credentials to hunt with a gun.

Failing to properly tag a harvested animal, for example, not notching the tag, or not attaching the tag properly when it is required to be attached is a violation. Each tag has detailed instructions on its use. Follow the instructions.

Trespassing is another area of concern for the MNR. Generally, you must have permission to hunt on privately owned lands. If you have wounded an animal and it runs onto private property, you usually must secure permission prior to following the animal on to private property.

You cannot hunt where you are not allowed to. One example of trespassing is when your tag is valid in one wildlife management unit, but you hunt in another WMU; this is illegal.

If you witness a hunting violation, call 1-877-TIPS-MNRF (847-7667) or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

“We have very good success in terms of violations being reported through Crimestoppers,” added S/Sergeant McGale.