GORDON VERNON LEWIS

June 28, 1945 – December 18, 2024

The family announces with great sorrow the sudden passing of Gordon Vernon Lewis on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at his home in Spring Bay at the age of 79 years. Gordon was a loving husband to Darlene Lewis (nee Campbell) (predeceased) for 46 beautiful years. He was born to Leonard and Elsie (nee Middleton) Lewis (both predeceased) of Spring Bay on June 28, 1945. Gordon was a loving brother to Mildred (Len Jewell) (both predeceased), Audrey (predeceased) (Delbert Merrylees), Leah (Jim Rayner) (both predeceased) Patricia (Joe Baker) (both predeceased), Shirley de Chevigny, Douglas (predeceased) (Mary-Alice), Kenneth (Marlene); Garry (predeceased) (Shirley), Irwin (predeceased) (Mary) and Merlin (Christine). He is lovingly remembered by many brothers- and sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends. Gordon spent 30 years working for Falconbridge Mine in Sudbury, where his dedication and hard work left a lasting impression on all who knew him. A true pillar of the community, Gordon was an avid volunteer who gave his time selflessly. He was a beloved member of the Agricultural Society and the Snowdusters and was always participating in and supporting local events. His passion for gardening was matched only by his generosity in sharing the bounty of his labor with friends and neighbours. Gordon also found joy and peace in the great outdoors. An avid hunter and fisher, he cherished the time spent in nature, whether it was in pursuit of wild game of casting a line in quiet waters. Though he will be deeply missed, Gordon’s spirit will forever live on in the community he so loved and served. Family and friends will gather for a Graveside Service on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 1 pm. Following the service everyone is welcome back to the Providence Bay Hall for a time of reception. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations to be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.