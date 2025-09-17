Gore Bay needs larger land base, councillor claims

Will ask council to examine expansion options

GORE BAY—Two motions will be presented to Gore Bay council at its next meeting, one that calls for town staff to explore options for restructuring its municipal boundaries including providing opportunities to improve the sustainability and delivery of municipal services. The second motion to be considered by council is to not allow any new water service connections outside of town.

“It is my understanding bringing forward notices of motion is a new process for us,” stated Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane at a council meeting last week. “If a councillor wants to bring forward motions, they do so as a notice for the next meeting so a discussion can take place and a motion passed by council, if so desired. The two proposed motions are there for information and can be brought back in two weeks at our next meeting.”

Both motions are notice of motions brought forward by Councillor Dan Osborne. One of the motion states, “whereas the Town of Gore Bay continues to explore opportunities to improve the sustainability and delivery of municipal services. Therefore, be it resolved that the Town of Gore Bay council hereby directs staff to explore options for restructuring municipal boundaries including gauging the provinces’ support. Further, be it resolved that the report shall be ready to present to council at the December 8 council meeting.”

Councillor Osborne told The Expositor after last week’s meeting, “we as council have been exploring ways to improve the sustainability and delivery of municipal services. The bottom line is there is only so much tax base in town for the services we provide. We are trying to do our best for our taxpayers.”

“How long can we continue to sustain the services we are providing if we continue to see tax increases of five, six, eight percent every year,” said Councillor Osborne. “As an example, we have an arena that sees a deficit of between $70,000-80,000 per year and although we do receive donations from neighbourinng municipalities, we are faced with the rest of these deficit costs every year.”

“We are trying to do the best for our taxpayers,” said Councillor Osborne, noting part of the motion would be to gauge how the province feels about options open to municipalities.

The Ontario government website, ‘Municipal Restructuring’ shares how and why municipalities change their geographical boundaries. “Municipal restructuring is a process municipalities can use to change their geographical boundaries. The most common forms of municipal restructuring are: annexations, and amalgamations. Annexations move jurisdiction for land from one municipality to another. In Northern Ontario, annexation also refers to municipal boundary changes where territory without municipal organization comes under the jurisdiction of a neighbouring municipality. Amalgamations merge neighbouring municipalities into a new municipality.”

“Municipal restructuring can also include: establishing a municipality, dissolving a municipality, changing a municipality’s association with an upper-tier municipality, for example, when a lower-tier becomes a single-tier municipality.”

“Municipalities may restructure to accommodate future growth, combine resources and build capacity, realign a boundary that passes through or is adjacent to a road or building,” the Ontario website explains.

The second motion Councillor Osborne has provided notice on reads “whereas the Town of Gore Bay owns and operates a municipal water treatment facility. And whereas the Town of Gore Bay is currently investigating increasing density in serviced areas within the Town of Gore Bay and provision of further water services outside the municipal boundaries may place an undue burden. Therefore, be it resolved that the town of Gore Bay council does hereby direct that no new water service connections, extensions or users shall be permitted to the Town of Gore Bay water system that are not within the geographical boundaries of the Town of Gore Bay.”

“The reason I am bringing forward a notice of motion on this, is that we have a certain capacity in our water system,” Councillor Osborne told The Expositor. “What would happen if a large subdivision is being proposed in town, and we no longer have the capacity to provide this water due to more water services being provided to Gordon/Barrie Island?”

Councillor Osborne pointed out for Gordon/Barrie Island residents and businesses currently the only monetary support the town receives is water user fees each year.”

“Our priority as council has to be providing water services to the residents of the town,” stated Councillor Osborne. “Providing water services outside of town does not benefit the town, and if any major development is proposed for Gore Bay, we need to know we have the capacity to provide the water services to it.”