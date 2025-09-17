Gore Bay seeks new councillor to fill vacancy

GORE BAY—There is a vacant seat on Gore Bay council with Councillor Kelly Chaytor having recently resigned. Ms. Chaytor will still be involved in the community, having taken on a new job with the town.

“As everyone knows Councillor Kelly Chaytor resigned from council as of August 21 to take a position full-time in our office,” said Pam Fogal, deputy clerk at a council meeting last week. “Under the municipal act, the vacant council seat needs to be filled 60 days after a vacancy is declared by either appointment or a bylaw being passed to hold a by-election.”

Ms. Fogal noted in the past council has opted to advertise the council vacancies and filled the seat by means of applications made through local residents applying for the position. “We have filled three so far this term,” pointed out Mayor Ron Lane.

Council passed two motions to receive the letter of resignation from Ms. Chaytor and begin the process of declaring a vacant council seat for one position by accepting applications from local residents for the position. The deadline for applications is October 9.

“I resigned my position on council to take on the new position of community services manager for the town,” Ms. Chaytor told The Expositor after the council meeting. She had also worked for 21 years at Manitoulin Transport until taking on the new position.

“As much as I’ve enjoyed my time on council and hate to step away, this isn’t because of any issues,” said Ms. Chaytor. “I’ve learned so much from our mayor and fellow councillors about our great community. Over the past three years, we’ve had many successes together, and I wish them nothing but continued success moving forward. I’ve been given the great opportunity to serve Gore Bay in a new capacity, the community services manager position.

Ms. Chaytor, in her letter to council wrote in part, “Please accept this letter as my formal resignation from my position as a councillor for the town of Gore Bay, effective August 21, 2025. It has been an honour to serve our community in this capacity, and I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me by the residents of Gore Bay. During my time on council, I have appreciated the opportunity to work alongside our mayor, fellow councillors and town staff to support projects and initiatives that strengthen our community.”

“I am proud of the progress we have made together, and I look forward to continuing to serve our community in this new capacity. Thank you again for the opportunity to represent Gore Bay as a councillor. I wish council continued success in the important work ahead.”