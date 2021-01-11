WESLEY GEORGE CLINE

Wesley George Cline passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in his 66th year. Beloved husband of Claire and dear father of Bayden and Bobby (Michelle). Loved grandpa of treasured granddaughter four-year-old Alexandra Claire. Wes will be sadly missed by his brothers Keith (Carolyn), Wayne (Giselle) and Lorne, sister-in-law Barb (Jim) and brother-in -law Jedd (Christine), as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Clarence and Margaret (Carr) Cline. He was an IT Tech at Central Manitoulin Public Library and also worked in Libya (Africa) for many years. Wes loved woodworking, cars and taking the pontoon boat out for a cruise with Claire. Everyone liked Wes, he was such a kind man and so ready to help everybody, and when asked how he was, he always answered “still breathing.” He loved Michael’s Bay and all the wildlife. He will be missed by Buzz, Magic and Vegas. As Wes requested, cremation has taken place, and he will be buried in Mindemoya Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Manitoulin Pet Rescue, Mindemoya, Fixing Your Felines, Manitowaning or Manitoulin Pet Save, Evansville.

