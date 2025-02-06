HELENA MIRJAMI HYYTIAINEN

(nee Poikajarvi)

April 13, 1953 – February 4, 2025

It is with much sadness, but also with hope of that great reunion day, that we announce the passing of Helena Mirjami Hyytiainen at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.Left to mourn are her husband and love of her life, Aarno; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Derek; grandsons, who lit up her life, Timothy and Taylor; brother-in-law Hannu (Charlene); and in Finland, her brothers Mauri (Irja-Liisa) and Timo and their families, as well as many other relatives and friends. Helena loved life, people and flowers, most of all she loved her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. We rejoice knowing that she is now in His presence. Family and friends gathered for a funeral service in Helena’s honour at the Manitoulin Community Church, Tehkummah, on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 2:00 pm. All family and friends of the family were welcomed. Flowers are gratefully received (she loved them) or donations in Helena’s name to Manitoulin Community Church manitoulincc@gmail.com. Lastly, the family would like to thank the team at the Mindemoya Hospital, Pastor Ramona for everything, and everyone who has reached out with visits, calls, messages, food and prayers. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.