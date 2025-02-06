RONALD ALBERT GOLDEN

July 6, 1946 – January 24, 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Ronald (Ron) Albert Golden, who passed away on January 24, 2025 at Health Sciences North in Sudbury at the age of 78. Ron was born in Espanola on July 6, 1946 to his late parents, Robert Golden and Dorothy (Kenward) Golden. He was a devoted husband to his “sweetheart,” the late Suzanne “Sue” (Lamoureux) Golden. Ron was the very proud father of his two children, his daughter Andrea Lynn Golden (predeceased) and his son Ronald Alan Golden. Ron chose a career in law enforcement where he endeavoured to uphold the law, to serve and to protect. He began his career as an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer in 1967 and ended his career in 1997 when he retired as a Staff Sergeant. Ron served many communities and worked in numerous police detachments throughout 30 years of service. In order, these are the postings he held: Sudbury, Gogama, Sudbury, Chapleau, Barrie, Sudbury, Mindemoya, Manitowaning, Gore Bay and finally the Manitoulin detachment. Ron loved his career and wore his badge and uniform with pride. When he retired, Ron and his wife Sue chose to remain in Mindemoya, on Manitoulin Island. They enjoyed the quiet lifestyle and the dear friends they had made. Mindemoya was their true home. (It’s safe to say that Ron’s love of hunting and fishing may have contributed to this decision). Ron is predeceased by his parents Robert and Dorothy, his wife Suzanne, his daughter Andrea, his sisters Linda Lamoureux, Margaret (Peggy) Golden and his brother Alan Golden. He will be greatly missed by his surviving sisters Daphne Golden and Valerie McKenzie. He will be fondly remembered by his surviving in-laws, Adrien Lamoureux (Marie-Paule), Jacques Meilleur-Lamoureux, Pauline Plante, Gaston Lamoureux, and his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary Inc. or to the Northern Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. In honour of Ron’s wishes, there will not be a service. The family takes comfort in the knowledge that he is reunited with his daughter, his wife, some of his siblings and his parents. May they rest in peace.