JOHN “JACK” ADDISON

November 5, 1933 – February 4, 2025

John “Jack” Addison, 91, of Mentor, passed away February 4, 2025 at home surrounded by his family. He was born November 5, 1933 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to the late John Elwood and Dorothy Addison. Jack was a long-time member of the Church of Christ in Mentor and served as an elder for 30 years. He lived a life of service helping others where he was needed and opened his home to many. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish and garden. Jack loved to play the guitar while singing or yodelling with Alice harmonizing right alongside. He was the ultimate family man who loved and sacrificed for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Alice Addison; children John A. (Jean) Addison, Marc (Kathe) Addison, Tina (Ron) May and Jim Addison; grandchildren Melissa Addison, Jayme (Michael) Nance, Leigh Addison, Brandon Addison, Andrea Dudash, Dylan Addison, Alyssa Addison and Karlee Addison; great-grandchildren Braylen, William, Regina, Addison, Jordyn, Jackson, Bryar, Kendall, Nolan, Grayson, Aria and Diego; brother Lyle (Ann) Addison and many other loving family members and friends. Preceding Jack in death are his grandson Shaun Dudash; brother,Ronald “Ronnie” (Betty) Addison and sister, Lorna (Tom) Caley. The family received friends from 2 to 5 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060. A funeral service was held at 10 am on Monday, February 10, 2025 at the Mentor Church of Christ, 7201 Burridge Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060. Burial in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland to follow. In honour of Jack, memorial contributions may be made to the Mentor Church of Christ, 7201 Burridge Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060. Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.