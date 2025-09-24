Island youths honoured with Bartleman writing awards

TORONTO—One of the best-loved perks of being Ontario’s Lieutenant Governors are the annual Lieutenant Governors’ Legacy Awards named in their honour. This year, there were 13 recipients recognized in a gala ceremony at the Art Gallery of Ontario with the Lincoln M. Alexander Award, the James Bartleman Indigenous Youth Creative Writing Award, the David C. Onley Award for Leadership in Accessibility and the Hilary M. Weston Scholarship. These awards honour the legacies of four Lieutenant Governors for their work in anti-racism, the arts, accessibility and mental health research.

“It is a privilege to celebrate these recipients, whose leadership and commitment to our communities are helping build a stronger and united Ontario,” said Graham McGregor, minister of citizenship and multiculturalism. “I am especially pleased to see the introduction of the Elizabeth Dowdeswell Award for Advancing Democracy Through Education—an inspiring tribute to her enduring legacy that will guide future generations.”

This year, two Island youths, Jasper Ziegler of Whitefish River First Nation and Mikayla Denis-Servant of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory have been recognized for the James Bartleman Indigenous Youth Creative Writing Award.

Wiikwemkoong’s Mikayla Denis-Servant.

Those awards are given annually to Indigenous Junior (12 years old and younger) and Senior (13 to 18 years old) students for their creative writing talent in three geographic categories: Fly-In Community, On-Reserve and Off-Reserve. The recipients are chosen by an independent selection committee of members from Indigenous communities. Each recipient of the award receives $2,500 and a personalized certificate.

The individual recipients are:

Jasper was awarded in the Junior On-Reserve category. The citation reads “Jasper Ziegler’s storytelling blends wild imagination with sharp humour in John and the Tomato Stem, a fairy tale featuring familiar characters, magic tomatoes and a cow named Young Bess. His playful narrative and unexpected twists showcase a unique creative voice.

Mikayla was awarded in the Senior On-Reserve category. The citation reads Mikayla’s “creative writing piece, ‘My Glow Stick,’ offers a powerful glimpse into her personal mental health journey. Through honest and heartfelt storytelling, Mikayla encourages youth to speak their truth and find strength in vulnerability.”

Other recipients of the James Bartleman Indigenous Youth Creative Writing Award were Grace Paradis, of the Thunder Bay area Metis Nation of Ontario; Mackenzie Buller of Mississauga; Darnell Mekanak of Webequie First Nation.

The ceremony was presided over by the Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, and Her Honour was joined by Minister McGregor, Raymond Cho, minister for seniors and accessibility and Paul Calandra, minister of education.

The Expositor is reaching out to Manitoulin’s recipients for their stories and insights into receiving their awards—watch for those stories next week.