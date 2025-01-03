JANE ANNE PUMMELL

1949 – 2024

It is with extreme sadness that we share the news of the sudden passing of Jane Anne Pummell (nee Farquhar) on December 18, 2024. Survived by her dear husband Arthur; beloved children Lise Roseman (Mark) and Jason (Joady); devoted and wonderful grandchildren Kira, Lacey, Liia, Callen and Gracie; and her siblings Susan Farquhar (Robert Game) and Don Farquhar (Sandra). She is pre-deceased by her sister Libby. Mamajane was a force of nature, to meet her was to instantly feel seen, heard and loved. She had a life full of travel and adventure and started her family in West Africa after meeting Arthur there while teaching. Her passing will leave a massive hole in the Gore Bay community which has been her home for the past 35 years. She helped create a tapestry of memories as eclectic as her wardrobe for so many, whether it be first footings, or through events at the house on 7th line, at the golf course or the curling club. Her grandkids will always cherish summer days at the Providence Bay beach, ice cream at Campbell’s Drive-In after being in the heat all day, and cold-water therapy after not listening to her about putting sunscreen on. She was Jane right to the end of her days, being able to simultaneously crochet a scarf for charity, smoking a cigarette, read a book and share an opinion with you right until her final moments. Her enduring legacy will be a home full of love and laughter where all were welcome. The Pummell’s and Roseman’s send love and thanks to the entire network of extended family and friends who have been so supportive at this time. Enjoy your next adventure Janie, we’ll be cheering you on with all the love you taught us. A Celebration of Life will be arranged on Manitoulin Island in the spring, details will be available at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate sending financial support to the Gore Bay Curling Club so the magic of curffle can continue. You can contact Gorebaycc@gmail.com to arrange your contribution.