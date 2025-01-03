BETTY ELEANOR ELEY

Februry 24, 1922 – December 21, 2024

In loving memory of Betty Eleanor Eley, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2024 with family at her side. Loving wife of Norman Eley (predeceased) for 70 years. Cherished mother of Garth, Kris (Mitch Begin), Leigh (Larry Calendino), Beth (Michael Moewes) and Carey (Elliott Cheney). Special grandmother to Rob, Dan (predeceased) and Sara Calendino, Ryan, Faren and Todd Begin, Christopher Moewes, Dana Moewes O’Flynn and Liv Cheney, as well as nine great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all of them, as well as her Davis and Eley relatives and her wonderful friends. She was born and raised in Gore Bay, daughter of Jessie and Earl Davis. She attended the University of Toronto for Physical Education from 1941 to 1944 and received the Margaret Eaton gold medal for academic achievement. She taught physical education at Kennedy Collegiate in Windsor as the department head from 1945 to 1950. Later in life she returned to university to earn her Bachelor and Masters degrees in Geology in 1978. She was employed as a paleontologist at UBC from 1975 to 1980. After a move back to Ontario, she worked at the ROM in Invertebrate Paleontology. She organized fossil events at the Misery Bay Nature Centre and donated her fossil collection to the Gore Bay Museum. In addition to her dedication to her family, she was a great advocate for staying active both physically and mentally and was a great inspiration to all who knew her.