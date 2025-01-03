DAVID MORRIS JACKO

August 13, 1945 – December 13, 2024

In loving memory of David Morris Jacko who passed away peacefully at the Mindemoya Hospital on Friday, December 13, 2024 in his 79th year. Loving father of Carolyn (Clark), Greg, Jeff (Wendy), Lena and Richard. Uncle to Linda Jacko, Grandpa to Leona and Kadhar. Born in Whitefish River on Manitoulin Island, Dave was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was never idle and loved to help his friends and neighbours. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family on the Island and off, and his hometown of Wikwemikong First Nation. A spring internment of his ashes will take place at Buzwah Church in May. Details will be provided at that time. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.