January 12 & 14: Virtual Kindergarten Information Nights in Rainbow Schools

Rainbow Schools in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin will host virtual Kindergarten Information Nights for students starting school this fall. All parents/guardians and their children are invited to join schools online.

Presentations will be available on school websites at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 for the English Program and Thursday, January 14, 2021 for the French Immersion Program. Schools offering English and French Immersion will post their presentations on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Staff will be available by phone, email or Google Meet to answer questions.

If your child is starting school for the very first time, please complete the online registration form: https://www.rainbowschools.ca/register-now/registration/

For enrolment in Kindergarten, your child must be four years of age by the end of the calendar year.

After completing the online registration form, the school will contact you for your child’s identification documents including birth certificate or birth registry/baptismal certificate, proof of residency, Ontario Health card and an immunization record.

Parents/guardians can enroll their children in the English Program or the French Immersion Program.

The English Program is exclusively in English and includes a Core French component, which begins in Grade 4. Students learn French through songs, games, drama and interactive activities for a specified period of time daily.

French Immersion immerses children in the French language, including cultural experiences, when they begin school. English language instruction is introduced in Grade 3 and gradually builds to a balance of French and English instruction by Grade 5. This ensures that students gain effective bilingual skills. This program is designed for English speaking parents/guardians so they may support their children to become bilingual.

Visit rainbowschools.ca for a list of schools and programs offered or contact your area Rainbow School.