Ten active COVID-19 cases now reported on Manitoulin

MANITOULIN—Public Health Sudbury and Districts is reporting another case of COVID-19 on Manitoulin on Sunday, January 10, the 10th case since Tuesday, January 5.

As was reported previously, nine of the 10 cases are members of a family, including a sick child who is currently being treated at SickKids in Toronto.

The Expositor has learned that the most recent case is an elderly person who had contact with the family.

Sunday’s positive case brings Manitoulin’s total COVID-19 count to 23 since March of 2020. Of those 23 cases, 13 have been resolved. The health unit’s total case count sits at 352 on January 10, 66 of which are considered active and 286 of which are resolved.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and follow the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.

Visit Manitoulin.com for more information on the status of cases on Manitoulin as information becomes available.