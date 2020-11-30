JOHN GORDON BOUSFIELD

“JACK”

May 29, 1928 – November 24, 2020

John (Jack) Gordon Bousfield was born on May 29, 1928 in Brownsville, Texas and passed away November 24, 2020 in Milton, Ontario. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 72 years, Thelma (nee Nevills), daughter Patricia (Rick) Istead and son Bruce (Anne) Bousfield, five grandchildren, Melissa (Kynnin), Shannon, Laura, Katherine (Patrick) and Cam, three great-grandchildren, Rowan, Quinn and Joshua, as well as his younger brother Roy (Eleanor) Bousfield. He is predeceased by his son Douglas and his brothers George and Tom and sisters Betty and Ida. He will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. They say things are bigger in Texas and being born there, no one had a bigger heart than Jack. He was a helpful neighbour, dedicated volunteer and wonderful storyteller who enjoyed sharing a bench and a joke with anyone who stopped to listen. During his working life he was a true Jack-of-all-trades, having worked hard at several local jobs and for many years with the Road Department of Halton. He had a story to tell for just about any road in the region. He loved spending time with his family and his children, fondly remembering road trips, camping, family reunions and waterskiing together. Jack and Thelma were long-time members of the square dance community and he was never happier than when he was dancing with her in his arms. An avid woodworker and collector of tools, upon retirement he could often be found puttering on projects in his workshop. He will live on in his hundreds of signature folding wooden tables that can be found in the homes of family, friends and even strangers. A sports fan, his regular Skype updates to family would always include a report on the latest Blue Jays and Maple Leafs games. Jack kept his sense of humour and spirit to the end, regularly stating that he was doing ‘pretty good for an old guy.’ We will really miss his hugs, wisdom and stories. Thank you to all the PSWs, doctors, nurses and others who supported Jack and his family during the past year, you are truly heroes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following organizations meaningful to the family: Milton District Hospital Foundation https://mdhf.ca/, The Willow Foundation for Seniors, https://willowforseniors.ca/, Two Wheel View, www.twowheelview.org, Sunny Days Group Program Brighton http://www.sunnydaysgroupprogram.ca/ or the Kidney Foundation of Canada https://kidney.ca/ . A Celebration of Life will be planned as soon as we can. Hopefully early next year. Messages of condolence may be left online at Earlyfuneralhome.com.