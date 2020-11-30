JORDAN CHRISTOPHER

HALLIDAY

February 28, 1984 – November 20, 2020

In loving memory of Jordan who passed away suddenly at home in Little Current at the age of 36. Loved son of Gary and Kathy Halliday, brother to Jon and Jen Halliday, partner of Blair Poland, uncle to Makayla, Devin, Isabel, Vanessa and Brooklyn, beloved nephew of Jack Omnet, Marie Kewley, Bill Omnet (predeceased) and Gloria Halliday. Will be missed dearly by his dogs Karma and Zeus to whom he was very proud of and who slept with him every night. Jordan was a heavy equipment operator and welder who took pride in his trades and strived to do an excellent job. His work took him to Alberta, Barrie, Sudbury and finally Manitoulin. He enjoyed family get togethers, fishing and going for long walks. Jordan had a kind and thoughtful heart and was always there to help his friends when they needed it and will be missed by them. “We will miss you more than you will ever know.” Expressions of sympathy can be made through donations to help with funeral expenses at the following GoFundMe page: https://ca.gofundme.com/f/jordan-halliday. There was a walk through visitation on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Island Funeral Home from 10:30 to 11:30am. All COVID-19 precautions were followed. Service and burial were at the Burpee Mills Cemetery.