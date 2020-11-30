LYLE NORMAN LEWIS

June 7,1952 – November 22, 2020

In loving memory of Lyle Norman Lewis who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Health Sciences North, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Loving husband of Paulette Lewis (nee Sabourin). Beloved father of Stacey Lewis (Wayne Hinrichs) and Sherry Lewis Patterson (Blair), stepfather to Danny, Michael and Sean Whalen. Dear grandfather to Lochlan, Arlo, Scotia and Leif. Lyle will be sadly missed by sister Carol Hall (Carl predeceased). Predeceased by brother Jack Lewis (Myrna also predeceased). Lyle was born and raised on Manitoulin Island to parents William (Bill) Lewis and Margaret Clara Lewis (nee Whiddon), both predeceased. An electrician by trade, Lyle retired in 2007 from the Pulp and Paper Mill in Espanola. In his earlier days, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening and spending time with his family in McGregor Bay, a true outdoorsman at heart. While raising his family, Lyle spent a lot of time at local arenas, coaching and refereeing hockey and ringette. In his retirement years, he enjoyed volunteering at Health Sciences North. Lyle will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, as well as many extended family members. A Celebration of Life will follow in the Spring of 2021 on Manitoulin Island. In memory of Lyle, donations can be made directly to Maison McCulloch Hospice in Sudbury. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at RangersSudbury.com.