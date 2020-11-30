Northeast Town launches Christmas website for all your holiday needs

NORTHEAST TOWN—The Northeast Town is taking Christmas to the next level with the creation of a new Christmas website, ChristmasInNemi.ca, where one can find Christmas recipes, contests, events, updates from Santa and Mrs. Claus and so much more.

There will be Christmas events each and every Wednesday in the weeks leading up to Christmas, beginning this Wednesday afternoon, December 2, at 1:30 pm with a glitter ornament workshop; December 9 features a cutting board Christmas sign workshop; and December 16 with a no-sew sock gnome workshop. All afternoon workshops are just $6 and will be held at the information centre located on Highway 6 between the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre and the swing bridge. Pre-registration is a must as there are class limits (each participant gets their own work station; masks are a must). To register, email events co-ordinator Lisa Hallaert at lhallaert@townofnemi.on.ca or calling 705-368-3500 ext. 226.

Also on Wednesdays, Ms. Hallaert is hosting after-school crafts. This week, on Wednesday, December 2, is 3D snowflakes; December 9 is snow globes; and December 16, decorate a birdhouse. Parents please register by emailing lhallaert@townofnemi.on.ca. Only nine spots are available for each session. Kids must wear masks and physical distance. Snack and juice boxes will be provided.

The information centre is also the site of Wednesday evening workshops, held at 6:30 pm, starting this week on Wednesday, December 2, with a 48” welcome sign workshop; December 9, learn to make glitter ornaments; and December 16, create a Christmas tree wreath. The December 2 workshop is $30, while the remaining two are $6. Again, pre-registration is required by contacting Ms. Hallaert as spaces are limited.

The municipality is also hosting a number of Christmas contests, from a business and home decorating challenge to an ugly mask and gingerbread house competition as well as colouring contests and pages too; ChristmasInNemi.ca has got the Northeast Town covered.

This Saturday, December 5 marks the annual Santa Claus parade in Little Current, which is taking on a much longer route this year to accommodate physical distancing. Floats must be enclosed this year, walkers are not permitted, and candy will not be given out.

The route will run from the Northeast Town recreation centre to Wilson Street, down to Worthington Street (Highway 540) and heading north before taking a left onto Meredith Street and a right on Red Mill Road. The parade will run past the Manitoulin Centennial Manor for the residents to enjoy before heading downtown via Robinson Street, up Manitowaning Road and ending back at the rec centre. Ms. Hallaert is hoping that floats will pre-register by sending her an email or calling the town office at 705-368-3500 ext. 226.

Don’t forget to visit ChristmasInNemi.ca and to send your letters to Santa!