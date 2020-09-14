JOSEPH RAYMOND “RAY” RIVET

December 4, 1934 – September 11, 2020

In memory of a kind, gentle, spiritual and fun gentleman. Ray will be missed by his family members Jim Piche, Ken Piche, Jackie Piche, Betty Ann (Richards) Laffin, Randy Hillson and his friends including Shane M, Bill K, Michael S, Ron L, Dave S, Dan and Mary, Ryan C and the entire congregation of St. Bernard’s Church. Predeceased by parents Peter and Loretta (nee Perrault) Rivet as well as many cousins. Ray enjoyed the company of others sharing memories and tales, loved curling, participating initially and then being a spectator, card games (weekly euchre), fishing, hockey (go Habs!), driving his pick-up and caring for orphaned, neglected or hungry feline friends…cattle-barn visits then welcoming them into his home. Ray was very generous to many individuals (privately) and a large number of charities and organizations including the Church, World Vision, Covenant House and Scarborough Missions. His deep rooted love of God and his Church were a fundamental part of his life. A lifelong resident and local historian of Little Current, his stories will be missed. Cremation has taken place. Funeral mass to be celebrated post-COVID.