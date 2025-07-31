Top 5 This Week

MITCHELL MIKE ROY

Death Notices
MITCHELL MIKE ROY

June 19, 1939 – June 4, 2025

Mike Roy (baa) began his journey on June 4, 2025. Anishnaabe residential school survivor, fluent Ojibway speaker, storyteller and Chicagoan since 1959. Mike was a professional exterior and interior industrial union painter. He painted sky-scrapers all over downtown Chicago. Mike was married to Georgina Debassige Roy for 50 years. He has two surviving sisters, Massie (Roy) Debassige and Mandy (Roy) Ozawagosh, and a brother, Francis Roy of M’Chigeeng. He will be missed by his whole family and friends. We celebrated his life in the Anishnaabe way and Catholic tradition. The outpouring of kindness from both communities in M’Chigeeng and Chicago has been overwhelming and heartfelt in this most difficult time. Chi-miigwetch, we appreciate all the prayers and thoughts. Baamampii.

