JUSTIN PETER ANDREW ESHKAKOGAN

1981 – 2020

Justin Peter Andrew Eshkakogan passed away on November 27, 2020 at the age of 38. Beloved son of the late Freida Eshkakogan of Sagamok and Stephen (wife Kiki) Pelletier. Loving father of Sky Piche. Godfather to Chalize and Lathan. Very dear brother of Jerron, Leslie, Jeremy, Kigen, Theresa, Avery, Anthony, Kiana and Jolene (Brendan) of Sagamok. Esteemed grandson of the late Dominic and Gladys (Toulouse) Ozawanimiki and Robert E. (deceased) and Josephine Pelletier of Wiikwemkoong. Cherished uncle of Kieston, Ameerah, Lathan, McKinley, Zayden, Jacinta, Jaxon, Joseph, Brian, Emberly and Legend. Justin will be dearly missed by many cousins, relatives, his hockey family and all of his little daycare buddies. Relatives and friends were received on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 for a visitation at the Enji Wii Ji Gaab Witaadaying Agamik (New Community Hall) at 11 am. The funeral service began with a Ceremony and Teachings on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10 am at Enji Wii Ji Gaab Witaadaying Agamik. Interment was at the New Sagamok Cemetery. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.