DOUGLAS SWITZER

July 19, 1943 – October 20, 2024

We celebrate the life of our dad, Douglas Switzer, who lived a full remarkable 81 years. Survived by his wife Luba Switzer and his three children, whom he was very proud of, Steven (Elaine), Vanessa (Donovan) and Michael (Megan). He also leaves behind his beautiful grandchildren Connor, Hailey, Emmerson and Aaliyah, who have inherited his picky food preferences, much to their delight and will miss their rides with grandpa on his golf cart. Born in Geraldton, ON, the youngest of three boys, he quickly proved to be the most rebellious. From his early days in logging to becoming a bush pilot in his 20s, his stories from the sky were the stuff of legend. His fearlessness and spirit made him nothing short of remarkable. Later in life, he transitioned from the cockpit to the Air Traffic Control, starting in North Bay, moving through Winnipeg and ultimately making his mark at Toronto’s Pearson Airport. He loved his work and excelled at it, always grounded in his passion for aviation. Dad had many loves beyond flying: golf, ice fishing, his garden, horseshoes, curling, his riding lawn mower, reading, Sudoku, the list truly goes on. He mastered the art of building the perfect fire, loved playing a good game of cards with his ideal company around, accompanied by his signature rum and coke. He also had a knack for predicting the weather with uncanny accuracy. His sense of humour was dry, his personality sometimes stubborn, but beneath it all, he had a soft heart. More often than not, though, he was mostly stubborn. He found great happiness on Manitoulin Island where he happily retired to and could truly be himself surrounded by great neighbours and a beautiful view. October 20, 2024 was a beautiful day, one that also marked the anniversary of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Association—an especially fitting tribute for a man whose life was spent navigating the skies. It was the perfect day for flying. Cremation services provided by Simple Wishes of the North, Sudbury.