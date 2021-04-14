Letter: Don’t cancel the Old School

We must not throw out the good with the bad

To the Expositor:

I am not a fan of cancel culture, why should we erase our roots and our foundations? Proven ancient waste. The old Mindemoya School must be preserved. Our Christian theology was confirmed there. Most of our teachers were Christians and taught us patriotic and spiritual thoughts. We learned great hymns like Fairest Lord Jesus, the Lord’s Prayer and God Save Our Queen. It was a good foundation to shape our value system.

Gloria Monkhouse

Sudbury/Mindemoya