Letter: Living in two worlds is a common Indigenous experience

Western culture is all about materialism, not spirituality

To the Expositor:

I was listening to the Governor General when she spoke about living in the two worlds because that is how I see myself living too. But I am more into living the traditional way of life; I see the western culture is about materialism. There are some things that I just cannot except with the western culture way of life, especially the technology that is coming out. I think it is really ruining people’s spirituality. I believe that some citizens can recognize it too, but they just do not want to. It is because it is making their life easier today that they do not have to think anymore. All they have to do now is go onto the internet to find their answers without using their brains. But what if this technology should completely collapse? I think there is a danger to that happening today because the whole world is so dependent on this technology it has interconnected with our world and could turn our world upside down. And believe me, it’s probably something the government does not want anybody to know because I just can imagine what is going on within the internet services with all the gossips and lies and its going 24/7. That’s how bad it is.

Ronald Osawanine

Wiikwemkoong