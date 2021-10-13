Letter: Unfortunate that feds and churches are dragging their heels

Time to tell it how it is when it comes to releasing residential school records

To the Expositor:

Sad to learn that both the federal government and the church (in this case the Catholic authorities) are both apparently dragging their heels when it comes to releasing documents relating to the residential schools travesty here in Canada. Not only are they slow to act, but in addition, records released are apparently being heavily redacted. I thought that religious authorities claimed that they spoke truth; I also hoped that governments dealt honestly with their citizens; but this is clearly not the case! How naïve of me! Surely records released should be whole and completely original. Time for these folk, once in their lives, to tell it like it is! Only then can we hope to begin the long-overdue process of true healing and reconciliation.

Sincerely,

Eric Balkind

Gore Bay