Letter: We must all carry the costs of a long and disturbing search

Let’s be sure those costs are passed on to church authorities and those responsible

To the Expositor:

The recent discovery of almost 1,000 unmarked graves of children at just two of our former residential schools is both shocking and appalling! One wonders just how many more will be found as the search continues, as it most surely must! If, as Ottawa claims, this does not constitute genocide then, like it or not, it comes pretty damned close!

Meantime, we must carry the costs of what will be a long and disturbing search both for the children and for justice for their families. At the end of the day, however, let’s be sure that those costs are passed on to the church authorities and others who bear responsibility for the losses; that may bankrupt them but, if that be the case–so be it!

Sincerely,

Eric Balkind

Gore Bay