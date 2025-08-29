MELVIN DOUGLAS FRIESEN

August 23, 1954 – August 17, 2025

In loving memory of Melvin Douglas “Doug” Friesen, age 70, of Chatham. Born in St. Catharine’s, ON in 1954. Passed away surrounded by family and friends. Son of Eva Madeline Friesen and the late Melvin Friesen. Beloved life husband to the late Glenda Jean (Leeson) Friesen (July 20, 2019). Cherished father of Sarah Lynn Friesen of London, ON and the late Brion Friesen (September 16, 2020) of Prince George, B.C. Doug is also survived by his loving grandson Kayleb James Gervais Friesen of Wembley, Alberta, his sisters Barbra Corelli (Mario) and Beverly Ferrante (Joe) of St. Catharine’s and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Lee Ann Boland, Brantford, ON and Chad Weston of Chatham, ON for their years of friendship and loving support through the difficult times. Doug dedicated his life to family, friends and community. In lieu of flowers please donate to Special Olympics Ontario or the charity of your choice.