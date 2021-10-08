LLOYD JAMES STOAKLEY

In loving memory of Lloyd James Stoakley. The family announces with sorrow his sudden passing at his home in Sudbury on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the age of 80. Lloyd is survived by his sister Patricia Stoakley and nieces Donna Parker (Max) and Karen Johnston (Ken). He will also be missed by his great-nieces and nephews Kurtis Parker, Kelsey Parker, Tyler Stewart, and Kendra Johnston. Lloyd is predeceased by his parents Wallace and Mina Stoakley, sister Sheila Barbe (husband Maurice), niece Lori Stewart and great-niece Emily Stewart. In his younger years, Lloyd was an avid hunter and fisherman and for many years, enjoyed time at his camp in Massey. Lloyd had a great sense of humour and an infectious laugh. He enjoyed sharing his love of nature and his camp with family and friends. Lloyd had a kind and generous heart and was much loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by many. Funeral visitation was held at the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home, 233 Larch Street, Sudbury, where friends gathered on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 2 to 4 pm only. Interment was in the Providence Bay Cemetery at 11am on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of choice.