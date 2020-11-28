SIU investigating death in Aundeck Omni Kaning

AUNDECK OMNI KANING FIRST NATION – On Friday November 27, 2020 at approximately 10:40 p.m. members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a request for assistance by the United Chiefs in Council of Manitoulin Police Service (UCCM) request for assistance regarding a domestic dispute.

The occurrence escalated to a barricaded person response. During the course of the investigation the person inside the residence was located deceased.

As a result of the interaction, the Province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate and have commenced an investigation.